Non-Fiction: New You! Who Knew? by David R. Edwards

Life is messy. It flashes by as you wonder what your future will be and how to influence it. You struggle to take charge of your life and it’s frustrating. Trying new things never works as well as you hoped. Why isn’t your story as wonderful as those you read about?

You are the focus in New You! Who Knew? by David R. Edwards. Each chapter is intended to help you build the core skills you need for everything else to fa ll into place. The surprising but enduring foundations encourage you to build a life to be proud of. Without these, many people experience unnecessary frustration and disappointment.

“Why did I write this book to this audience at this time?” Asks author Edwards. “This quote by economist Esther Duflo sums it up nicely: We tend to be patronizing about the poor in a very specific sense, which is that we tend to think, ‘Why don’t they take more responsibility for their lives?’ And what we are forgetting is that the richer you are the less responsibility you need to take for your own life because everything is taken care for you. And the poorer you are the more you have to be responsible for everything about your life… If we [the more wealthy] do nothing, we are on the right track. For most of the poor, if they do nothing, they are on the wrong track.”

Edwards worked in health care for 35 years. He feels that he took what he learned as a CFO, COO, and CEO and built on it as he researched how to correct what is wrong with healthcare in America. His epiphany, consistent with his career, enduring principles, and the latest in behavioral science led to the 10 principles of individual motivation contained in New You! Who knew?. On these principles, applicable to all domains of life, individuals build lives of accomplishment, connection, and balance. ◊

You can order the book here.