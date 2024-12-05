Art & Culture: Daily Ethics: Creating Intentional Practice for Behavior Analysts

In an era when even returning a shopping cart can be controversial, Daily Ethics: Creating Intentional Practice for Behavior Analysts by Tyra P. Sellers, Emily A. Patrizi, and Sarah Lichtenberger can be a potential minefield.

The authors combine decades of experience in the chosen field of this book. The modalities span teaching, clinical, and administrative roles in behavior analysis. In Daily Ethics, the authors offer new ways of thinking about ethics.

Daily Ethics encourages readers to ground their approach to ethics in their personal values and think about, talk about, and act on ethics topics every day. The book places the focus on self in both self-care and self-awareness rather than on identifying other people’s potential misconduct.

Because ethics can be overwhelming, the authors offer Daily Ethics as an invitation to lean into these topics directly and slowly, over the course of a year. Each topic is presented over two weeks with specific prompts for reflection and action, and scenarios to keep the reader engaged and challenged. To further help reduce overwhelm, the book also inclues a Book Club Kit in the Appendix to inspire and guide group reading and discussion. ◊

