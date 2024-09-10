Art & Culture: How to be the Old Lion by Terry P. Tanner

Terry P. Tanner’s How to Be the Old Lion is meant to be a roadmap for navigating life’s challenges with confidence and purpose. Drawing from real-life examples and lessons learned over a lifetime, Tanner provides readers with the tools needed to overcome common pitfalls and embrace a life of intentionality. With an emphasis on spiritual and ethical principles, this book serves as a guide to living fearlessly.

The core message of How to Be the Old Lion is that everyone can learn to be that Lion, unafraid and purposeful. Young adults and senior citizens alike will find relevance and inspiration in Tanner’s words, making it a must-read for anyone seeking to enrich their life. Author Tanner has spent 38 years married to his wife and is the father of one son. He currently resides in Chelsea, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, with his wife and their five dogs. ◊

You can order the book here.