This Just In… Dead-Bang Fall: A Nate Ross Novel by JR Sanders

It is March 1939, and try as he might, private eye Nate Ross can’t seem to stay clear of Hollywood.

His latest case, a penny-ante theft caper, turns deadly serious when one of the miscreants is murdered and Nate is the prime witness.

No sooner does L.A.P.D.’s number one suspect — a former friend and disgraced ex-colleague — turn up asking for Nate’s help than he goes on the run again, from both the police and Nate.

Nate is forced to come to terms with more than one ghost from his past as his struggle to prove his on-the-lam client’s innocence brings him up against hostile cops, a pair of rolling assassins, film pirates, mobsters, and a girl who may need his help or may be playing him for a chump.

You can order Dead-Bang Fall here. Visit author JR Sanders on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.