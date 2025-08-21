Why Reading Matters More Than Ever

Recent research has brought a sobering revelation: leisure reading among U.S. adults has dropped nearly 40 per cent over the last two decades. Where once nearly a third of Americans reported reading daily for pleasure, now barely 16 per cent do so. On the surface, this looks like a cultural shift. In truth, it may also be a biological one.

The Brain on Fiction

Reading matters. When we immerse ourselves in a novel, our brains behave as if we are living the story. Brain scans reveal that reading about a character running or tasting coffee activates the same neural regions as if we ourselves were running or tasting. This process, known as embodied simulation, makes fiction a kind of virtual reality for the mind.

The payoff is measurable. Regular readers of fiction consistently score higher in empathy, perspective-taking, and social awareness. Psychologists call this enhanced “theory of mind” our ability to understand the emotions and intentions of others. The brain rewires itself in response to repeated experience, and fiction delivers experiences in abundance.

Beyond the Brain: Epigenetic Ripples

But the story doesn’t stop with the brain’s wiring. Experiences—including those we imagine—can influence epigenetics, the way genes are expressed without altering the DNA sequence itself. Stress, trauma, mindfulness, and learning all leave traces in the biological orchestra of gene expression.

Fiction may do the same. By transporting us into new worlds, offering safe rehearsals of risk, intimacy, conflict, and resolution, fiction could play a subtle role in shaping how our genes express resilience, empathy, and stress regulation. While direct studies linking fiction reading to epigenetic changes are still emerging, the pathway is plausible: imagination sparks neural change, and neural change can cascade into biological footprints.

A Crisis of Imagination

If fewer North Americans are reading fiction, the consequences extend far beyond literacy scores. We may be losing one of our oldest, most accessible tools for cultivating empathy, emotional resilience, and social cohesion. These are qualities our society desperately needs.

The decline in leisure reading also falls unevenly. Men read less than women; lower-income and rural populations less than their urban or affluent counterparts. This creates not only a cultural divide, but potentially a biological one—where opportunities for beneficial neural and epigenetic shifts are unequally distributed.

Why It Matters Now

The act of reading fiction is not trivial entertainment. It is a rehearsal space for empathy. A low-cost, side-effect-free intervention for mental and emotional health. And quite possibly, a contributor to the subtle dance of epigenetics.

In abandoning leisure reading, we may not just be forfeiting stories. We may be surrendering a critical tool for shaping the human mind and body in ways that make us more resilient, more connected, and more humane.

The decline of reading for pleasure is not just cultural nostalgia. It represents a potential biological loss. Stories change us. Sometimes even down to the level of gene expression. If we let them disappear, we risk losing part of what makes us human.

There is a response though. There is a way to — if you will — fight back. Pick up a book. Wondering what to read? Starting with a banned book might be a good place. And if you haven’t experienced it, begin the dance. Reading transports us. Not sure about that? Begin here. ◊