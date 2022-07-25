Non-Fiction: All for the Love of Horses by Patti Dammier

Author Patricia Dammier says it was always her vision to be able to look outside and see her beloved horses. In All for the Love of Horses, she shares her story about all the wonderful animals and people that enriched more than 35 years of traveling through Europe before returning to her farm in the United States. Dammier offers a reflective review of the cheerful and funny stories through a historical lens. The stories recount the thoughtfulness and generosity of others as she pursues her dream. Photographs convey the various lighthearted moments of Dammier’s journey, but also document the dedication it takes to accomplish any difficult skill or goal.

Patti Dammier studied equestrian disciplines in Spain, Germany, Portugal, and England while teaching elementary school overseas. She says that many of the situations described in All for the Love of Horses are based on her own experiences as an equestrian.

Dammier has been an educator of horses and riders throughout her career. ◊