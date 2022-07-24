Art & Culture: Aroma Household Magic by Marian Fletcher

I’ve been an essential oil enthusiast for many years, reasoning that, whether or not you believe in the benefits of aromatherapy, there is no downside. Even if what the things we believe about essential oils aren’t true, worst case scenario your world smells better. How can that be a bad thing?

Marian Fletcher, author of Aroma Household Magic, takes a way more scientific and pro-active approach. An alternative healing therapist, Fletcher knows this space thoroughly. And it shows. She begins with plant alchemy and how oils are extracted (something I’ve always wanted to know!); essential oil safety; how to use essential oils; and then a whole fascinating section on recipes: what to do with specific oils to cure what ails you. There is a whole section on important oils and including Latin name, description, properties, emotional impact and what other oils it blends with. Another whole section deals with the art and alchemy of blending essential oils for maximum results.

There is so much more. Really everything you might think to want to know on this topic — and more besides — is answered with the sort of simplicity that only comes from real knowledge. If you’ve ever had an interest in aromatherapy, this is a terrific place to begin. ◊