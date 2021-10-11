Hamilton Wayzgoose Will Bring Type to Virtual Life in November

The 13th Annual Hamilton Wayzgoose is a virtual event scheduled for Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The conference will feature keynotes, speakers and workshop leaders including E.M. Ginger, an editor and author who has worked with fine and rare books and scholarly material for five decades; Alice Savoie, independent type designer and researcher based in France; Radha Pandey, papermaker and letterpress printer and several others.

The keynote speakers and presenters scheduled throughout the two-day event will each lend their own personal experience and expertise to the proceedings. In addition, a series of six virtual pre-conference workshops for all skill levels will be offered the week of October 25, 2021. The deadline to register for a workshop is October 24, 2021.

All this and six months of access to the recorded event following the exciting weekend. Enthusiasts of design and creativity, typography, letterpress printing, art, history, DIY culture, museums or an exclusive labyrinthine Victorian building in London, will be thankful they registered.

This event is sponsored by Adobe, Mark Simonson Studio, Hoefler&Co., Neenah Paper, P22 Type Foundry, Field Notes, Dry Ink, Investors Community Bank and Clocktower Advisors.

Host of the Wayzgoose, the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum, is the only museum dedicated to the preservation, study, production and printing of wood type. With 1.5 million pieces of wood type and more than 1,000 styles and sizes of patterns, the Hamilton collection is one of the premier wood type collections in the world.

As a working museum, preservation is supported by the active and careful use of collections. The Hamilton museum staff offers the opportunities for workshops, hands-on demonstrations, group tours and lectures.

You can register for the Wayzgoose here. Learn more about Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum here. ◊