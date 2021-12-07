Non-Fiction: The Great Resignation by Russ Hill and Jared Jones

“You can’t send home 70 per cent of the workforce for an extended period of time and not expect that their priorities will shift significantly,” writes Russ Hill in The Great Resignation , a book that focuses on the workforce in post-pandemic style. “Companies and leaders who don’t understand how important flexibility is and how burned out their people are right now will be the big losers in the battle for talent.”

Hill and co-author Jared Jones feel that the great resignation many companies are currently seeing is being fueled by a workforce that will no longer tolerate a bad boss, a toxic culture, a company without purpose, or a lack of development. “The good news is the market value of a good leader is climbing faster than the stock market right now,” Jones said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a record-breaking 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in August: the most recent month for which data is available. More than 30 million people have quit in just over half of 2021. That compares with 42 million resignations in all of 2019.

“Yes, companies are getting bigger but employees hold more power than ever before. We titled chapter two in The Great Resignation, ‘The Rise of the Individual’ because of what we discovered as our team dug into the data around why so many people up and down the org chart are switching jobs.”

The authors say their clients are all complaining of a lack of employees right now. “In just the past week we’ve been on the phone with executives needing 500 engineers at a manufacturing plant in California, hundreds of additional nurses at their hospitals in Florida, and factory line workers to fully staff a meat processing plant in Minnesota that’s got a huge backlog,” Hill said.

Hill and Jones coach the executives of some of the world’s biggest companies. Their clients have included leaders of Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Johnson & Johnson, Cigna, Hormel, Fox, Kohler, and HCA. The Great Resignation is currently available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and hundreds of book retailers. ◊