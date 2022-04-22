Non-Fiction: InnovateHERs: Why Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurial Women Rise to the Top

Drawing on current research about how entrepreneurial traits and skills lead to success, InnovateHERs: Why Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurial Women Rise to the Top shares the stories of how 29 of today’s top performing women leaders in the for-profit, nonprofit and public sectors leveraged their entrepreneurial mindset to “do good” and “do well” in their careers.

Aut hors Barbara “Bobbi” Kurshan, senior innovation advisor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, and Kathy Hurley, former executive vice president at the Pearson Foundation, set out to explain how and why today’s top female leaders are so successful at the helm of organizations with social impact.

“We asked ourselves,” the authors said in a recent interview, “why is it that women are rising to the top of purpose-driven organizations faster than other sectors? What is the secret, and how can we get the information out to the next generation of leaders—especially women—so they can replicate and expand upon this success?”

InnovateHERs is the result of the answers to that question. Throughout the book, Kurshan and Hurley reveal how a clear purpose paired with an entrepreneurial mindset is the fuel that powered each of the reported successes. Providing a practical toolkit of advice and insider anecdotes, the book attempts to guide up-and-coming professionals, entrepreneurs, seasoned managers and corporate intrapreneurs to embrace and leverage their unique personality traits, skills and backgrounds to rise to the top of purpose-driven sectors.

Among the 29 women featured in the book is Katie Fang, CEO and founder of SchooLinks, an education technology company that offers advanced college and career planning solutions. “Entrepreneurship is a journey without a roadmap,” says Fang, “but framing that journey is essential. These nuanced accounts of entrepreneurs’ paths are much needed. I’d encourage educators and young women to pick up this book in hopes that it will inspire the next generation of young entrepreneurs.” ◊

You can buy the book here.