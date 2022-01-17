Fiction: Dakota by Sarah Patt

After her father’s accidental death at the Jennings Oil Company, 18-year-old Dakota finds out that she has a much older half-brother and moves to Houston, Texas, to live with him. Life seems to be going quasi-normal until CEO Jake Jennings breaks into Dakota’s home to confront her. In his narcotized state, he assaults her while incoherently apologizing for something his late father did to her, of which she has no recollection.

She eventually escapes, and Jake is charged. Released on bail, he returns to his penthouse, and when Dakota returns from a weekend trip to clear her mind, the front page of the local newspaper confirms that Jake Jennings has plummeted to his death. Dakota is half relieved the man is dead, but the other half replays in her mind what he was trying to tell her that terrifying night. Did he actually kill himself or did someone push him off his balcony?

Feisty and determined, Dakota never loses sight of hope or the importance of family and friendships. She navigates her new life with her moral compass, reconciling the past and seeking answers while discovering secrets and lies.

Dakota is Sarah Patt’s second novel. ◊

