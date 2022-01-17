Art & Culture: A Cheese Sandwich for John Lennon by Maire E. McMahon

A Cheese Sandwich for John Lennon is a real life journey back to the time when Liverpool, England became a hub for emerging rock and roll in Britain.

Born in Liverpool during WWII, Maire E. McMahon begins the journey by revealing her first encounters with rock and roll as she and her pal Bernie discover Buddy Holly through records brought back to Liverpool by merchant sailors.

McMahon takes us to ballroom dance class for working class kids, on a teenage coming of age tale featuring the historic Locarno Ballroom, and an up-close encounter with a budding young skiffle group, The Quarrymen.

Not unexpectedly, the highlight comes in a hilarious chance meeting with a hungry young Beatle at Liverpool’s Jacaranda club, just a year prior to the band’s massive breakthrough on the Ed Sullivan show.

A Cheese Sandwich for John Lennon is an engaging coming of age story in post-war Britain. ◊