East of Eden Will Be Limited Series

A lot of history will be made by an upcoming Netflix limited series now in very early development.

The series will be based on Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck’s magnum opus, East of Eden. Zoe Kazan will write and executive produce. Her grandfather, Elia Kazan, adapted and directed a 1955 large screen version of East of Eden, which was released by Warner Brothers.

Florence Pugh has been signed to star and co-produce. From Deadline Hollywood:

The limited series adaptation will explore the novel’s themes of trauma and repair; love and betrayal; duty and free will. The series will sketch an intimate portrait of the Trask family against the backdrop of huge historical forces — or, as Steinbeck put it, “the story of my country and the story of me.”

“I fell in love with East of Eden when I first read it, in my teens. Since then, adapting Steinbeck’s novel — the great, sprawling, three-generational entirety of it — has been my dream. More than anything, I have wanted to give full expression to the novel’s astonishing, singular antiheroine, Cathy Ames,” Kazan said. “Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can’t imagine a more thrilling actor to bring this character to life. Writing this limited series over the last two years has been the creative highpoint of my life. I hope that with our partners at Netflix, Anonymous Content, and Endeavor Content, we can do justice to this material — and shed new light on it for a 21st century audience.” The producers will now look to cast its Trask family as well as find a director to helm the series.

East of Eden is regarded by many people, and perhaps Steinbeck himself, as his very best novel.

You can see the full story here. ◊