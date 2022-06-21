Fiction: Captain Cooked by S.P. Grogan

S.P. Grogan’s Captain Cooked tells the story of a young videographer, Madison Merlot Dayne, who is the field producer on her chef father’s traveling and popular television cooking show, “Insatiable Delights.”

Whe n she arrives on the Big Island of Hawai’i, she stumbles across the poisoning of a famous Hawaiian singer, and then finds herself in danger while trying to solve the murder as well as tasting the delicacies of the islands. Captain Cooked interweaves 22 recipes into the plot from the top chefs and restaurants on the Big Island.

“Captain Cooked reads like Janet Evanovich morphing into Rachel Ray while filming a remake of the Perils of Pauline,” said bestselling author Anne Hillerman, and it’s tough to beat that synopsis.

Author, S.P. Grogan was recently awarded two second place awards for Captain Cooked at Gourmand International Cookbook Awards held in Umea, Sweden on June 2-5th.

S.P. Grogan has also been recognized by Gourmand International with a Special Award as editor of My Cookbook Passion by his wife, Pamela Kure Grogan. My Cookbook Passion is semi-autobiographical culinary history that tracks the evolution of the creative food world from the 1920s-1980s as seen through Pamela’s personal collection of over 3,000 vintage cookbooks. Gourmand President Cointreau commented, “Your book is a real treasure, most interesting and well written. It brought back many happy memories.” ◊

You can buy Captain Cooked here.

You can buy My Cookbook Passion here.