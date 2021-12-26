Joan Didion Dies at 87

American writer Joan Didion (Slouching Towards Bethlehem, The Year of Magical Thinking) has died. She was 87.

Didion died last Thursday of complications due to Parkinson’s disease, at her home in Manhattan.

Didion was the author of five novels, 14 works of non-fiction, a play based on her book, The Year of Magical Thinking, and six screenplays, mostly co-wrtten with her late husband. John Gregory Dunne.

Many beautiful words have been spilled since Didion’s death on December 23rd, but these from Tess Taylor (Rift Zone, Last West) writing for CNN seem the most on the nose:

For those of us who counted Joan Didion as a literary hero (and there are many), it didn’t really matter when you opened her books, whether in the middle of a global pandemic or during a corrupt presidential administration or while watching the horrible and banal environmental devastation of late-capitalist America. Didion’s language would somehow match the moment: Her furious prose would light your world more brightly. Didion’s burning take on her surroundings made it feel more imperative to be alive to your own.

