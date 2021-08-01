Aussie Women in the Spotlight

First came the finalists for this year’s Ned Kelly Awards. Now we have what’s being billed as the “rather long shortlist” of contenders for the 2021 Davitt Awards, organized by Sisters in Crime Australia and intended to recognize to “the best crime and mystery books by Australian women.” The Davitt Awards take their name from Ellen Davitt (1812-1879), Australia’s first crime novelist.

From a total of 127 books in contention, 25—including a dozen debut novels—have made it this far in the competition. There are five categories of nominees, two of which are featured below.

Adult Crime Novel:

• Death Beyond the Limit, by B.M. Allsopp (Coconut Press)

• Deadman’s Track, by Sarah Barrie (HQ Fiction)

• Gathering Dark, by Candice Fox (Penguin)

• A Testament of Character, by Sulari Gentill (Pantera Press)

• The Good Sister, by Sally Hepworth (Pan Macmillan)

• Where the Truth Lies, by Karina Kilmore (Simon & Schuster)

• The Deceptions, by Suzanne Leal (Allen & Unwin)

• Stone Sky Gold Mountain, by Mirandi Riwoe (University of Queensland Press)

• Torched, by Kimberley Starr (Pantera Press)

Non-fiction Crime Book:

• After the Count: The Death of Davey Browne, by Stephanie Convery (Viking)

• The Case of George Pell: Reckoning with Child Sexual Abuse, by Melissa Davey (Scribe)

• Witness: An Investigation into the Brutal Cost of Seeking Justice, by Louise Milligan (Hachette)

• Missing William Tyrrell, by Caroline Overington (HarperCollins)

• Snakes and Ladders: A Memoir, by Angela Williams (Affirm)

To look through the full field of candidates, click here.

“Pandemic permitting,” says Books+Publishing, “the winners of the awards, including readers’ choice, as voted by the members of Sisters in Crime Australia, will be presented at a gala dinner in Melbourne on Saturday, 28 August. No prize money is attached to the Davitts; the winner of each category receives a trophy.” ◊