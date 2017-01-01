There have never been more books published every year. It’s very difficult getting noticed in such tough competition. For this reason, January Magazine brings you the opportunity to take things into your own hands with This Just In…

While some of the titles published under the This Just In… heading are there entirely at the discretion of our editors, authors and publicists may pay for one-time mention.

For just $25, we include the title of the book, the author, publisher and a brief write-up. We also include the cover, as well as links to Amazon and/or the author’s web site, if desired.

This Just In… is not a review opportunity. Included books will not be commented on or judged in any way and the items will be clearly tagged under the This Just In… label. At the same time, it does offer authors a very good and reasonably priced opportunity to get their book in front of January Magazine’s large and book-passionate readership.

Please note: we do reserve the right to refuse a book’s inclusion for any reason. Should your title be refused, payment will be refunded in full.

New books will be added within seven days of receipt of payment.

To participate, simply input the requested information as well as the URL of the web site or blog as you’d like it to appear on January. Be certain to include your book’s ISBN or a link to where our art department can download the cover art. Then click on the “add to cart” icon to start the secure payment process. Your book will appear on January’s Authors on the Web page within seven days.