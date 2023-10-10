Crime Fiction: Second Term by J.M. Adams

This week it all feels a little on the nose, but this is early days in J.M. Adams’ career as a novelist. The ground covered in Second Term will feel less jolting in due course. This is the good stuff, even though the timing might be either not terrific or too terrific, depending on your perspective.

It is September 2012. Cora Walker, a DIA defense operative, discovers a terrorist plot in Benghazi and jumps into action. Those above her ignore dire warnings and she’s forced to mount an unsanctioned attempt to thwart the attack. Her team barely repels the large force of invaders determined to draw American blood.

Then time passes.

Sixteen years after her heroic actions in Benghazi, Cora is the press secretary for the Speaker of the U.S. House. As a single mom, she’s struggling to balance her demanding job and her home life. Things get more complicated at work as the lame-duck president suspends habeas corpus and begins arresting members of Congress in a desperate attempt to retain power.

To save the Speaker and prevent catastrophe, Cora has to work strategically to keep everyone safe. However, after a while some of her alliances turn sour and her trust in others begins to falter. Readers are treated to a ringside seat in seeing what can really happen to democracy when political extremism reaches new heights.

Adams’ storytelling is masterful. His extensive world-spanning journalism career has allowed him to craft a tale that entertains while offering a look at both the turmoil in the Middle East and the inner workings of our government. Second Term explores the sacrifices, compromises, and ethical dilemmas faced by those in positions of power, painting a vivid picture of the high-stakes world of Washington, D.C., and an unsettling picture of political extremism.

Author Adams is an Emmy-nominated journalist . He has more than 15 years of on-air television journalism experience, reporting for CBS, ABC and NBC news affiliates across the United States and abroad.

Highlights from his career have informed Second Term. He’s been on sea patrols with the U.S. Navy after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and reported on location from Kuwait and Iraq while the Air Force enforced No-Fly Zones over Iraq. He also reported on location from a number of hurricane and wildfire disaster zones across the Southern United States, and covered multiple high-profile federal court cases around the country. ◊

