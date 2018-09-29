The next Kenneth Branagh-directed adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel will be 1937’s Death on the Nile. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Justice League) has been tapped to star and the project is moving full steam ahead with release planned for late 2019.

The production follows on the oh so successful heels of 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express which grossed $352.8 million worldwide.

The book-length version of Death on the Nile was published in 1937, several years after the publication of a Christie-penned short story of the same name, but with Parker Pyne as detective, rather than the book’s fictional Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. The Poirot role was played by director Kenneth Branagh in the 2027 adapatation. While it would seem logical that he would take on that role this time, no official word on his casting has been shared so far. From Deadline Hollywood:

Fox already has set a December 20, 2019, release date for Death on the Nile, which Christie published in 1937. It centers on Poirot investigating a murder during a luxurious cruise on the Nile River that he just happens to be on. But just as he identifies a motley collection of would-be killers, several of the suspects also meet their demise, which only deepens the mystery. Michael Green, who also adapted Orient Express, is the screenwriter.

