Nothing in this about books (is there?), but it seemed big news to me that, a dozen years after the series ended, Deadwood will come back to the screen as a feature film.

Though there’s been talk about a film version pretty much since the end of the E mmy Award-winning western series, it’s taken a few false starts to get this far.

The events of the series will take place a decade after the end of the action in 2006.

The plot, according to HBO: “The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

From Deadline Hollywood:

Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst) return from the original 36-episode run of the series from 2004-2006. The film includes a new cast member, Jade Pettyjohn, who will play the character of Caroline. Her character info is under wraps, but the actor is next onscreen with Nicole Kidman in Karyn Kusama’s gritty cop drama Destroyer. The plot, per HBO: The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought. [David] Milch, the series creator, wrote the pic, which is being directed by Game of Thrones helmer Daniel Minahan. Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, McShane and Olyphant are executive producers.

The full piece is here.