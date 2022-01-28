World Happiness Week 2022

There have probably been few times in history where a week dedicated to world happiness might be more welcome.

Over six days in March, more than 160 speakers will talk to thousands of people in person, and potentially millions online, about how to get more happiness in their lives.

World Happiness Fest 2022 runs from March 17th until the 22nd. It’s all about the exploration of solutions, tools, mindsets, best practices, insights, and experiences that help us bridge the gap between separation, connection and reconnection.