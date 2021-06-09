This Just In: Two Boys at Breakwater by Boston Teran

Guy Prince was the son of a racketeer, Dean Teranova the son of a third-rate conman. Their love story takes place in New York during the summers of 1957 and 1966. Their loss of innocence serves as an indictment of a time and a world that was violent, sexual and layered with corruption and immorality, taking readers from the black and white era of West Side Story to the psychedelic and radicalized sixties.

The youths’ journey is a tale of the hunter and the hunted, when they are both, and often at the same time. Their quest is to find a gangster missing for nearly a decade, who did one good deed in his lifetime. And for this, he lost his only child.

In a New York, born of Dante, shoddy mafia families, corrupt task forces, and desperate, tragic gangsters control a medieval fiefdom in which the youths become chess pieces to be used, manipulated, compromised, exploited and then destroyed.

Two Boys at Breakwater by Boston Teran

