This Just In… Terms of Service by Craig W. Stanfill

250 years in the future, artificial intelligences control every aspect of Kim’s life — from what she has for breakfast to who she is allowed to have sex with.

Living in the northeast province of what used to be the United States, she is a rising star at The Artificial Intelligence Company, training and managing sentient beings called “AIs” in the enigmatic parallel universe of Virtual Reality.

When a seemingly harmless lark sends Kim’s life spinning out of control and the AIs begin to go mad, Kim launches into a journey of self-discovery and chaos that threatens to tear down society’s corrupt powers, and possibly civilization itself.

1984 meets The Matrix in this riveting science fiction novel about corporate totalitarianism, personal freedom, and one brave character’s journey to reclaim her humanity from an oppressive regime.

A slow burn with an explosive finish, this is not a book to put down.

You can order Terms of Service here. Visit author Craig W. Stanfill on the web here. ◊

