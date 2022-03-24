This Just In: Below the Strandline by Tim Parr

Searching for the truth can be murder…

A dark, gripping debut crime novel set in gritty 1970s London. – Readers of Eva Dolan, J.M. Dalgliesh and Joseph Knox should enjoy Below the Strandline.

Jerry runs away from a chequered past to start a new life in the city. He wants to be in control of his own destiny, to live by his own rules and, above all, to protect the girl he is falling in love with. But how far will he be prepared to go to deliver his own version of justice?

In a mansion house in London, former spymaster Sir Peter is lavishly entertaining the influential members of a powerful secret society that operates above the law. When someone threatens to expose the identity of this secretive club, they close ranks and use any means necessary to recover the list of names that has been hidden.

After a woman is found fighting for her life police investigate a suspicious fall. The case escalates to a murder hunt and DC Janice Morgan and DI Drummond take on the case. When Janice suddenly goes missing, the search intensifies to find the killer, the stakes are raised.

You can order Below the Strandline here. Visit author Tim Parr on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.