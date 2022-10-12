This Just In… Love in Another Time: Brushed-Off by M. Lee Musgrave

Artist James Terra and his married lover Nicole find themselves in a tangled web while searching for the killer of LA’s hottest artists.

Homicide Detective Cisco Rivas asks James for help with LA’s zany art community. The case quickly turns into a quagmire of intrigue and vicious jealousy amongst the dazzling talent and wealth of schizophrenic Los Angeles. James wants Nicole to leave her husband.

When another artist is murdered, she joins the hunt for the killer. A leading art collector is attacked. Cisco is pressured by influential city movers and shakers. Young emerging socialite Camille is up to her neck in strife so James and Nicole make a deal to protect her. Cisco discovers a smuggled exotic drug used by all the suspects including a stealthy porn star. James keeps everyone from knowing his health is precarious. The killer and a secret accomplice target James, Nicole and Camille.

