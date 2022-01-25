Podcast Focuses on Reading Diversity for 2022

Deirdre Pippins’ “The Bookaholic Podcast” launched in early 2021, offering a safe space for those who obsess over books and reading in general.

“The pandemic got to me like it did many others,” says Pippins. “It gave me time to stop, slow down, and figure out what I wanted out of life. Books have long been some of the loves of my life, and I wanted to express tha t. I knew there were other people out there like me, and I wanted to connect with them as well.”

Pippins received a BA degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a healthcare entrepreneur, proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., board member of Friends of the Gaston County Public Library, UNC superfan, and member of The Links, Incorporated. She is also a community advocate, world traveler, luxury handbag fanatic, wife, and mother of two sons. A native North Carolinian, Deirdre Pippins, also known as Ms. Media Content, is a proud Southerner. She has been an entrepreneur since 2005, founding and operating a home healthcare company with her husband. She has worked in radio (CBS), billboards (business development), corporate communications (banking), and newspapers (advertising sales).

Each year, the Bookaholic Podcast intends to have a reading challenge for its listeners. This year’s challenge is to read more diversely in more ways than one.

“Because we are still in the shadows of the summer of 2020, I believe it is essential for people to read BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] authors and stories. Included in this are LGBTIQA+ books and stories,” says Pippins. “This is not just a challenge to white people, but it is also a challenge to BIPOC as well; we need to read each other’s stories and support the authors.”

The “Bookaholic Podcast (Can’t Get Enough of that Bookish Stuff)” can be found on Apple, Google, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can catch the most recent podcast episode here. ◊