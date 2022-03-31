Non-Fiction: Intense Transformation by Paul W. Matthews

Like a lot of people, over the last few years, I’ve added a small amount of HIIT training to my fitness routine. I knew it was good — a positive add — but I didn’t know how good and why until now.

Despite its cumbersome title, Paul W. Matthews’ Intense Transformation: Discover How HIIT—the Most Powerful Exercise to Transform Your Mind, Body, & Spirit—Can Activate Your Full Potential, gets right to the core (!) of the matter, helping readers understand how fully transformational HIIT training can be.

And what is HIIT training, anyway? The author explains. “HIIT is a full-body system which can be done with or without weighted resistance,” writes Matthews. “It works by engaging your entire body leaving aftereffects for hours and days, including major boosts to hormones, fat burning properties and overall energy levels.” It’s not a fad, Matthews stresses rather a tried and true training method with ancient origins, which he explains in the book. Matthews’ approach incorporates spirit, mindfulness and very specific approaches to doing a wide range of exercise.

If you have even a passing interest in High Intensity Interval Training, or even training for personal best health, Intense Transformation holds the possibility to be life-changing. ◊