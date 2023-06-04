Non-Fiction: Threats: Designing for Security by Adam Shostack

“We can’t secure our systems if threats are mysterious or poorly understood,” writes Adam Shostack, author of Threats: Designing for Security. “This book gives every engineer foundational knowledge in a structured, accessible and fun way. My students come in with incredibly variable knowledge — bringing everyone to the same level is so important as security becomes a first-class engineering requirement.”

Shostack’s book is not for everyone, but in a world where cybersecurity is a large and growing question, it’s worth taking note through threat modeling. Threats is an easy-to-read discussion of security threats and how to develop secure systems. It addresses questions software developers and operators should ask about securing systems and then provides the answers in a fun and entertaining way, incorporating cybersecurity lessons from the much-loved Star Wars series of films.

Author Shostack is a leading expert on threat modeling, and a consultant, entrepreneur, technologist, and game designer. An affiliate professor at the University of Washington, a member of the BlackHat Review Board, a LinkedIn Learning Author, and one of the creators of the CVE, he is also the co-author of The New School of Information Security. ◊

You can buy the book here.