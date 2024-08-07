Non-Fiction: The Chronicles of Mania: The Inventor, the Dreamer, and the Madman! by Brian W. Walker

Brian W. Walker is a an inventor and innovator who is responsible for more than 800 inventions brings the heartbreak and triumph of mania to life in The Chronicles of Mania. The book is a deeply personal memoir that chronicles how Walker’s life was shaped by the relentless grip of undiagnosed bipolar disorder. The Chronicles of Mania offers a compelling narrative of resilience, creativity, and the pursuit of dreams.

Author Brian Walker’s entire life has been ruled and governed by the mania that results from being bipolar. Walker feels that his mania has driven him to do things that, in many cases, his actions and behaviors seem to defy all boundaries of sensibility. Whether it’s building a two-man submarine to explore the subsea world in Fiji to inventing a toy of unbelievable success to creating a rocket to be the first person to the edge of space in a home-built missile, he has always pushed the limits of sanity.

Waker shares that trying to thrive and survive in a “normal” world with an abnormal brain has never been easy and, even after decades of failures, where seemingly everything that he attempted to do was relegated to the trash heap of broken dreams, Walker always moved forward boldly.

“This is not a book about bipolar disorder,“ Walker writes, “but rather a detailed look at what happens to an individual who spends the first fifty-five years of their life with undiagnosed, unbridled, and unchecked bipolar disorder…”

Walker’s compelling account is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of creativity to transcend adversity. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Walker’s memoir offers a poignant exploration of the complexities of mental illness and the indomitable pursuit of dreams in the face of extraordinary challenges. ◊

You can buy The Chronicles of Mania here.