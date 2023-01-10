Non-Fiction: Post-Traumatic Thriving by Randall Bell

In Post-Traumatic Thriving, Dr. Randall Bell weaves science and academic research with true stories from survivors of the Holocaust, crime, disasters, addictions, depression, death and other tragedies to explore the rare thriver’s mindset.

“The science is so good in terms of the brain neurology and understanding what we go through when we go through trauma and the five stages of grief,” Dr. Bell said. “But the science is also spectacular when it comes to the techniques that get us from just surviving to thriving.”

Filled with strategies backed by science, including his “dynamic duo” of healing, Dr. Bell takes it one step further by showing readers how these strategies have been applied to help real people (some will sound familiar) not only recover but also thrive after a traumatic event, including:

• A deaf man with a glass eye invented the electric guitar and became a household name, remarkably wealthy and most importantly, happy.

• A convicted murderer took responsibility for the damage he caused, graduated with honors from college, became a minister and turned around the hearts of the most hardened criminals.

• A girl born with cerebral palsy landed the world’s first starring role on national television and spoke at the White House three times.

• A woman hid in a basement for years and lost her entire family in the Holocaust. She eventually found true love and paints stunning artwork.

• The sister of a murder victim helped millions of women in toxic domestic relationships.

• A woman’s car crash resulted in an addiction to prescription drugs, a divorce, a loss of her children and a cot in a homeless shelter. She has rebuilt it all back and more.

• A man set to go to the Olympics had his hopes dashed by Jimmy Carter and went on to build a worldwide business empire.

Ultimately, Bell documents the science of happiness, as well as the individual styles and common thread that all post-traumatic thrivers have to emerge with fulfilling lives.

As a socio-economist, Bell has consulted on more disasters on earth than anyone in history. He is widely considered the world’s top authority in the field of post-traumatic thriving. His clients include the Federal Government, State Governments, International Tribunals, major corporations and homeowners. Dr. Bell believes that “the problem is not the problem — the problem is how we react to the problem.”

Often called the “Master of Disaster,” he is squarely focused on authentic recovery and resilience. Dr. Bell’s research has been profiled on the Today Show, Good Morning America, every major television station, BBC Radio, Success Magazine, Forbes, Inc. Magazine and the international media. ◊

