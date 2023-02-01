Fiction: The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown by Perry Dantes

Perry Dantes was born in Aleksandrów Kujawski, Poland. His new book, The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown is a gripping historical fiction that centers around two women, Lacey and Mabel, who set off in pursuit of stardom but when the Second World War begins, they find much more.

The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown is a historical novel about pre-World War II and the first two years of the war in New York and in Warsaw, Poland. Says Dantes, “[I emphasize] both entertainment businesses in New York and Warsaw, known as the Paris of the East, and their glamorous stars in both cities. [I] also included, in his book, the most popular songs of that time.”

Dantes’ tale takes readers on an incredible journey as two midwestern American girls find themselves leaving behind the glamor of New York and experience the harrowing impact that World War II had on Warsaw. The two of them are forced to rely on each other and their friends in order to survive. ◊

You can buy The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown here.