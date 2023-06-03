Fear of Living

Everyone is looking for the perfect creative space, but it’s not unthinkable that Fear of Flying (1973) author Erica Jong’s Upper East Side New York apartment might fit the bill for a number of creators: if you can get past the $4.25 million dollar price tag, that is.“Located in the coveted Imperial House building on the Upper East Side,” says Top Ten Real Estate Deals, “the 3,000-square-foot apartment boasts specta

cular Central Park and skyline views and an aesthetic of contemporary luxury — beautiful and sexy too.” From Top Ten Real Estate Deals:

Erica Jong’s controversial novel Fear of Flying exploded onto the bestseller list in 1973, selling more than 37 million copies. Written in the throes of the Disco era’s sexual revolution, the novel is famous for its frahttp://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0451209435/ref%3Dnosim/januarymagazi-20nk portrayal of female sexuality and is considered a feminist classic. The chatty, conversational novel resonated with women stuck in boring marriages tired of the old rules and their parents’ ways of life. Jong’s descriptions of the ‘70’s adult sex world, including her description of a passionate, one-time encounter between two strangers, entered the national lexicon, as the “Me Generation” took the reins of American culture. At a time when most major authors were still male, her book started a trend of successful female-centric fiction, which continues to this day. Jong would go on to write more than 20 books, including two sequels to her landmark debut.

These days, though, and at 81-years-old, Jong just wants to move closer to her grandkids. And fair enough: but her loss might be your gain. You can see more about her fabulous apartment here. ◊