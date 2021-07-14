Book Business Trends 2021-2030

According to the new market research report Book Publishers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery to 2030 published by The Business Research Company, the global book publishers market is expected to grow from $87.92 billion in 2020 to $92.68 billion in 2021 for a compound annual growth rate of 5.4 percent.

The growth indicated is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The print-on-demand (POD) model is becoming popular among book publishers as it allows them to control printing and inventory costs. The POD model is characterized by printing the book only after an order is secured. Due to high publishing costs writers and publishers are preferring to keep their work in digital form. Major print on demand book service providers include Blurb, CreateSpace, Lightning Source and Lulu. Amazon too aims to fully integrate the POD technology. It promises to print a book within two hours of the order. Self-publishers stand to gain the most with this technology.

