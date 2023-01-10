Biography: Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

January 10, 2023 News Editor biography, non-fiction 0

Today, finally is the day. And you don’t need us to tell you about it. If you’ve picked up a newspaper or magazine, listened to a podcast or read news online, there’s no way you didn’t hear about it, Spare, Prince Harry’s tell-all book — who everyone has been talking  about for a week — went on sale today.

Far be it from us to add promotion where certainly none is needed. But we thought we’d mark the moment that the book from the spare to the heir became available.

Now go grab some fiction. It will probably be a lot more satisfying. ◊

You can buy the book here.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.