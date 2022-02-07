Art & Culture: The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care: 25 Tools for Goddesses by Anna Pereira

Google has seen over one billion searches a day related to wellness. Self-care for mental and emotional wellness as a daily practice is needed now more than ever. Helping those we love and ourselves with self-care practices is essential.

“It’s been a tough couple of years. Mentally, emotionally, and spiritually eroding,” says Anna Pereira, author of The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, 25 Tools for Goddesses. “Self-love, self-compassion, and self-care is a priority. We are desperate to genuinely improve life, not just feel good in the moment. Empowering people to pamper themselves through self-care is my mission. Our best mental and emotional well-being results from engaging in effective self-care practices.”

Mental and emotional well-being has been classified as reaching historic proportions due to the recent pandemic. Resources for wellness and self-care are needed now more than ever.

As an advocate for women’s empowerment and wellness, Pereira is dedicated to supporting total well-being.

“I’ll admit I cleverly disguise self-care and self-love thorough my books. It’s the foundation to living our best life.” says Pereira. “The profound, personal stories and trusted self-care tools to empower, inspire, and uplift readers to experience their best is radically changing lives.”

In 25 Tools for Goddesses, Pereira gives readers a resource to reclaim their life as she writes about traumatic experiences followed by a powerful visualization technique healing her broken heart and lifetime of emotional pain. ◊

