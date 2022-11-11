Art & Culture: Overcoming Writer’s Block by Marcy Pusey

Overcoming Writer’s Block: The Writer’s Guide to Beating the Blank Page offers creative insights with strategies developed by a therapist and expert writer. Chapters cover the true meaning of writer’s block, and why it haunts so many writers; how to break down the brain science behind creative blockages; the different kind of blocks writers encounter; imposter syndrome plus powerful strategies to reignite inspiration.

Author Marcy Pusey writes that she “wanted to expand my reach to help even more writers (and all creatives) overcome their blocks to move their stories into the world. I deeply and truly believe that everyone’s story matters and practice that belief by championing storytellers to conquer every hurdle through my knowledge of the brain and all the strategies I’ve learned on my own author journey. This book is an extension of the work I do with my clients, allowing me to help even more voices reach their audiences.”

Pusey is an award-winning author of several bestselling books for adults and children, an international two-time TEDx speaker, and the Founder of Miramare Ponte Press. The author says she has spent her whole life helping others including work as a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and Certified Trauma and Resilience Practitioner, helping “people discover the emotional tools and support they need to grow beyond trauma and embrace their lives to the fullest.” Her two TEDx talks, “How Story Empowers Kids to Shape our World” and “You Are More Than Your Traumatic Experiences” have garnered international attention. ◊

