Art & Culture: 100 Ways to Win NaNoWriMo by Gail Hulnick

Florida-based novelist and podcaster Gail Hulnick has won National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) twice. That’s something to brag about: it’s a tough field. Hulnick recently released a guide aimed at helping other writers to participate successfully. 100 Ways to Win NaNoWriMo is a collection of tips and techniques to help writers win the mental game. It helps them prepare for the challenge, pace themselves through the month, deal with distractions, conquer the inevitable self-doubt, and carry on to “win.”

NaNoWriMo is an annual challenge to produce a finished novel of at least 50,000 words in just 30 days. Since its launch in 1999, it has grown to almost half a million writers from around the world participating in 2021.

“Between ten and fifteen percent of the people registered hit the 50,000-word goal,” Hulnick says. “I think that number should–and could—be much higher.”

In addition to the 100 tips, the book also includes Hulnick’s personal daily diary entries from both of her successful novel writing months. These private insights provide the inspiration and the oomph to keep a writer going when they’re feeling stuck or discouraged.

One of Hulnick’s NaNoWriMo novels, Sleeping Dogs Lie, is now a finalist in the Florida Writers Association annual Royal Palm Literary Awards. She has previously been the recipient of two Royal Palm Awards. ◊