Art & Culture: 100 Things Duran Duran Fans Should Know & Do During This Life: a New, Quirky Guide to Nostalgia from 1978 to Danse Macabre by Sandy Lender

We were a little dismayed to learn that August 10 is Duran Duran Appreciation Day. We’re not making this up.

We were maybe even more dismayed to discover that Duran Duran’s 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, was released just last year. (And yes: if the name is twigging some non-Duranish memory for you, we’ll remind you that Stephen King released an important work of non-fiction under that same title in 1981. Danse Macabre is also “an artistic genre of allegory from the Late Middle Ages on the universality of death,” says Wikipedia. So there’s that.)

In light of all of this celebration, poet and award-winning author Sandy Lender has created a “non-fiction celebration of eighties fandom,” called 100 Things Duran Duran Fans Should Know & Do During This Life. It was enough of a mouthful that we thought we’d take a peek.

Edited by Wymer UK author and Duran Duran biographer Jen Selinsky, this unofficial guidebook is a must-have for any die-hard fan of the iconic band. Included are 100 ideas and activities intended to foster camaraderie, community, friendship and more joy. Values, according to Lender, that Duran Duran has instilled in their fans for decades.

Maybe above everything else that it is or does, the book showcases one longtime fan’s view of how much fun you can have as a new or veteran fan of the supergroup and encourages optimism and positivity in today’s world. It’s also, says Lender, a call to action for fans to spread positivity and stand up against bullying. With the rise of cyberbullying and negativity on social media, Lender hopes to use her platform and fandom to promote a message of love and acceptance.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Duran Duran for 40 years now and their music has brought absolute joy and inspiration to my life. With this book, I wanted to give back to the community and spread a message of positivity and camaraderie,” Lender said.

Lender is a construction magazine editor by day and author of #GirlPower fantasy novels by night. She lives in Florida to help with sea turtle conservation and parrot rescue. With a four-year degree in English and thirty-year career in publishing, Sandy’s successes include traditionally and self-published novels, hundreds of magazine articles, multiple short stories in competitive anthologies, a handful of technical writing and creative writing awards, and the 2023 Michael Knost Wings award. ◊