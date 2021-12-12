Anne Rice Dies at 80

The great Anne Rice, author of Interview With the Vampire and many other books, has died at the age of 80. Her son and sometimes co-author, the novelist Christopher Rice, reported on Facebook that his mother had died of complications from stroke.

The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated. As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions.

You can see Christopher’s posting here. January Magazine interviewed Anne Rice twice: in 1998 and 2005.