Ross Dinerstein (1922, The Divide) and the guys from Campfire Entertainment, who once upon a time delivered The Blair Witch Project, have secured the rights to The Most Dangerous Animal of All (Harper), the 2014 New York Times bestseller by Gary L. Stewart, who claims his father was the Zodiac Killer. From Deadline Hollywood:

The title of the book comes from the 1932 movie The Most Dangerous Game which law enforcement for years have said could have inspired the Zodiac killer. There have been many theories over the years on who the Zodiac killer could have been. There have also been multiple movies made about the subject, including one directed by David Fincher, released in 2007, entitled Zodiac. That one was based on true crime author Robert Graysmith’s story while working at the San Francisco Chronicle when he attempted to decode the letters sent to the newspaper.

The full story is here.