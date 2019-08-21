Wizard World is asking fans to bring child-appropriate graphic novels, comics, science fiction books, or any other similar reading materials to Wizard World Tulsa, September 6th to 8th at Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center Center and leave them in a specially marked donation receptacle near the Special Guest Registration desk.

As a thank you, fans who donate two or more items to Positive Tomorrows during Wizard World Tulsa will receive a free pre-autographed celebrity photo from a selection of previous Wizard World guests.

These photographs are available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis while supply lasts, one per family donation per day, at the full discretion of Wizard World.

The fifth Wizard World Tulsa will feature celebrities Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Justice League), Jewel Staite (“Firefly,” Serenity), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, “The Art of More”), Joe Flanigan (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “6 Bullets”), Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “The King of Queens”), professional wrestling legend Kevin Nash and more.

The event marks Wizard World’s sixth consecutive year in the state of Oklahoma and first at the Renaissance. The Cox Business Center in Tulsa served as the venue in 2014 through 2016 and in 2018, while the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City hosted the convention in 2017.

Wizard World Tulsa will also feature non-stop live entertainment hosted by Kato Kaelin, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, topical pop culture programming and more. Details to follow soon, along with programming and entertainment stage schedules.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, Sci-Fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The ninth event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Tulsa show hours are Friday, September 6, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Tulsa is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening. ◊