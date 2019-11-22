Signs are everywhere that young adults are struggling after they leave home, while parents are overwhelmed by the practical and emotional demands of preparing their teens for independence. These concerns are linked. In response, co-authors Dennis Trittin and Arlyn Lawrence created Wings Not Strings: Parenting Strategies to Let Go with Confidence (LifeSmart Publishing), to position the entire family to flourish.

“We wrote this book to answer the most pressing parenting question we receive: ‘When and how do I let go?’” say the pair. “Whether motivated by fear, guilt, identity, or pressure, many are pursuing strategies that interfere with launching self-confident, well prepared, and mature young adults. Figuratively speaking, they are releasing a maneuvered kite versus a soaring eagle. The consequences can be devastating.”

Wings Not Strings surveys today’s young adult landscape, revealing how contemporary parenting styles and other factors are contributing to the adult-readiness deficit among adolescents. Then, it offers empowering solutions to build the leadership and life skills kids need to succeed.

The book is filled with encouragement, strategies, and occasional tough love to help parents let go and move over to the passenger seat in the life of their teen. It addresses the emotions, fears, and pressures parents are facing, equips them to let go naturally and confidently, and positions their adult relationships to thrive. Also, it offers prevention and coping strategies to help children deal with anxiety—a battle gripping this generation. ◊