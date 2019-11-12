Literary giant and modern philosopher Toni Morrison will be remembered by her peers and fans in a celebration of life on November 21st at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Amsterdam Avenue in New York City.

Scheduled speakers include Oprah Winfrey, David Remnick, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kevin Young, Angela Davis, Fran Lebowitz, Jesmyn Ward, Edwidge Danticat and Michael Ondaatje.

Best known for her novels The Bluest Eye (1970) and Beloved (1987) Morrison was a Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner. She died in August at the age of 88.

The service will start at four pm and will be open to the public. ◊