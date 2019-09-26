Marcus Sakey fans take note: Paramount has acquired the rights to the author’s 2013 novel Brilliance (Thomas & Mercer), which is currently being adapted by Akiva Goldsman into a project that will star Will Smith. The duo worked together previously on I Am Legend and I, Robot. From Deadline Hollywood:

They will produce with James Lassiter and Shane Salerno. Pic will be done as a co-production between Goldsman’s Weed Road, Smith’s Westbrook and Overbrook, and Salerno’s The Story Factory. The premise: If 1% of the world’s children were born with powerful gifts, how would society adapt to them? The Brilliance novel trilogy is set in a future where non-neurotypical people — demonized by society as “twists” or “abnorms” — are threatening the status quo of the “normal” population with their unique gifts. They are officially labeled as “Brilliants” and are carefully tracked by the government.

