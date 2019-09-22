For the second year in a row, Diana Hubner, has set out to raise awareness about tire manufacture dates and tire safety.

Hubner will be touring the country to promote her new book, The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing, and to educate the public about tire safety. Last year, Hubner purchased a set of tires for a family in each of the 50 states, some of them perfect strangers, to help heal from the death of her husband in a tire-related accident.