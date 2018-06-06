The book is always better than the movie, right? I mean, it seems that way, but can it possibly true? Well, we’ve always thought so, but now, thanks to a platoon of psychologists at University College in London, we know it’s true.

According to MarketWatch, the researchers found that “Jane Austen, George R. R. Martin, and Arthur Conan Doyle exerted a greater tug on people’s heart strings in book form than in the television of movie adaptations of the works. Specifically, audiobook form, and it should be note d the research was funded by Audible, as part of the Amazon AMZN, -0.07% subsidiary’s ongoing efforts to find the secret sauce of what most engages listeners.”

In an experiment that hardly seems a trial, subjects listened to powerful audiobook clips such as the proposal of Mr. Darcy to Elizabeth Bennett in “Pride and Prejudice,” or the beheading of Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones” and also watched the very same scenes in the film and television adaptations. Sensor readings showed the audiobook raised subjects’ heart rates two beats-per-minute faster, and body temperatures two degrees higher on average than the video versions did. Their skin’s electrical conductance also increased slightly. The three measures, taken together, suggest a greater emotional response to the audiobooks than the video clips, Dr. Joseph Devlin, who conducted the experiment, said.

Okay. Cool. That is interesting. But now, will someone please make the subjects actually read?

