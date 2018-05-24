Who is reading books in America? According to a recent PEW survey, not everyone.

“About a quarter of American adults (24%) say they haven’t read a book in whole or in part in the past year, whether in print, electronic or audio form.”

Apparently, according to PEW, if you’re rich, educated or white — and especially if you’re all of the above — you are more likely to have read a book over the last 12 months. Otherwise, maybe not so much.

Interestingly, “Older Americans are a bit more likely than their younger counterparts not to have read a book. Some 28% of adults ages 50 and older have not read a book in the past year, compared with 20% of adults under 50.”

What the PEW report doesn’t point out is that, if a quarter of Americans haven’t read a book in the last 12 months, three-quarters have. That’s higher than the 2015 figure and, certainly, if we were able to compare, much higher than that number would have been a hundred years ago when the population was less literate and it was harder to get your hands on a book.

Once again, perspective is everything.

You can read the full report here.