Love Heavy Metal magazine? Love The Who? Then you are likely going to think Lifehouse, based on the uncompleted rock opera, will be a must read. From Variety:

Sci-fi fantasy magazine Heavy Metal and Pete Townshend are partnering on the Who’s uncompleted rock opera “Lifehouse” for a graphic novel, with an eye to developing a movie and television projects.

“Lifehouse,” which had originally been planned as a movie for Universal in 1970, will be published in July, 2020, as a 150-page graphic novel based on Townshend’s screenplay and music. It will be written and illustrated by James Harvey. Parts of “Lifehouse” ended up on the album “Who’s Next,” including the songs “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Baba O’Riley.” Townshend released a version of “Lifehouse” performed by himself in 1999.