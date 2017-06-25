What Writers Are Eating Now

When Sherman Alexie (You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me) is working, he snacks on fruit and vegetables. Lesley Nneka Arimah (What It Means When A Man Falls From the Sky) often doesn’t stop to snack while she’s writing, “because I’m worried that stopping will break the spell.” Meanwhile, Sheila Heti (All Our Happy Days Are Stupid) says she’s glad her boyfriend is a good cook. Otherwise, she says, “I would probably subsist on cheese and crackers.”

Bon Appetit talks to nine authors about the writing foods the fuel them. No real surprises here, but a fun journey.

