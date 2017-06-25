What Writers Are Eating Now

When Sherman Alexie (You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me) is working, he snacks on fruit and vegetables. Lesley Nneka Arimah (What It Means When A Man Falls From the Sky) often doesn’t stop to snack while she’s writing, “because I’m worried that stopping will break the spell.” Meanwhile, Sheila Heti (All Our Happy Days Are Stupid) says she’s glad her boyfriend is a good cook. Otherwise, she says, “I would probably subsist on cheese and crackers.”
Bon Appetit talks to nine authors about the writing foods the fuel them. No real surprises here, but a fun journey.
The full piece is here.
One Comment
Prunes with coffee brought into the little camper studio by me at 8:30a, 9:30a outside and over to the kitchen for coffee and a plate of Schmarn and maple syrup. Out again for leftovers for lunch at noon. Outside all afternoon unless raining. It is good to get off the computer chair and walk a bit in the morning. Leave the keyboard at a hot spot that burns in your head and begs you to return. Get up and out to take a piss, too. On a tree around the camper corner (chicks eat your hearts out on that one). (Love you all anyway). (Really do)!