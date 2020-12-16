What are celebrities reading right now and why does it matter?

The New York Times takes another look at celebrity bookshelves with entries from Susan Rice, Jeff Bezos, Jemele Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, our own Dr. Fauci and more.

As the Times points out, books offered many of the high points in a year dominated by an epidemic:

As 2020 winds down and we look back at our pandemic year, it’s possible, through the murk of loneliness and illness, to see the few bright spots that existed for people who love books.

Among the highlights: Fauci’s list includes Alan Levinovitz’s Natural (“Here Levinovitz investigates the hucksterism, misuse and even harmfulness surrounding our obsession with all things organic, and the assumption that just because something is “all natural” it’s good for you.”), while Whitmer’s list includes Ice Hunter by Joseph Heywood (“Even Whitmer’s noir is from Michigan.”) Hill writes about National Book Award-winning Trust Exercise by Susan Choi. “It’s about misplaced trust in adults,” says Hill, “and about female friendships gone dangerously awry. In the end, it’s about cruelty.”

All in all, it’s a wonderful, well-rounded list of books both expected and un, all offering us additional bright spots from this most challenging year.

The full piece is here.